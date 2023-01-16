Rogers caught five of six targets for 64 yards in 11 games during the 2022 season.

Rogers was a dual-threat QB at UNLV and Ohio before catching on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent and converting to tight end. He's listed at only 225 pounds, but the team nonetheless trusted him to play at least 13 snaps in five straight games Weeks 6-10 while John Bates, Logan Thomas and Cole Turner alternately dealt with injuries. Rogers likely will be tasked with adding weight this offseason and could make a push up the depth chart with no mainstay ahead of him, though he's already 25 and faces an uphill battle to approximate Thomas' unusual career arc (also a college QB, and a late bloomer in the pros).