Rogers had a 24-yard carry but no targets in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Minnesota.
Rogers finished third among Washington's tight ends with 13 snaps (20 percent) but arguably had the biggest contribution with his long gain on an end-around to convert a 3rd-and-short. While unlikely to make much of a dent as a pass catcher this season, the college QB could be part of trick plays on occasion and seems to be a better blocker than one might expect of an undersized, converted tight end. Next up for Rogers are road games against the Eagles (Week 10) and Texans (Week 11).