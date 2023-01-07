The Commanders activated Rogers (knee/ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.
Rogers landed on IR with knee and ankle injuries following the Week 10 contest versus Philadelphia. the undrafted rookie was then designated to return to practice Dec. 28, and he'll now be available for Sunday's regular-season finale versus Dallas. Rogers has caught five of six targets for 64 yards across 10 games this season, and it's likely he'll continue to slot into a supplemental role alongside Cole Turner and John Bates while Logan Thomas serves as the team's primary receiving tight end.