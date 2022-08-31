Rogers, a college quarterback, has a spot on the Commanders' initial 53-man roster as a tight end, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The undrafted rookie didn't have many big plays in the preseason -- he caught five of seven targets for 33 yards -- but he did get snaps with the first-team offense after injuries wiped out Washington's TE depth. While his spot on the 53-man roster is tenuous, Rogers should at least land on the practice squad even if he slides down the depth chart as other players return to health.