Rogers (Achilles) was spotted participating during Commanders' OTAs, Bryan Manning of USA Today reports.

Rogers missed all of Washington's 2023 campaign due to a torn Achilles tendon, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. The 26-year-old appeared in 11 games in 2022, catching five of his six targets for 64 yards while playing 375 total snaps (158 on offense). Now that Rogers is back at full health, he's expected to compete for a depth role in the Commanders' tight end room.