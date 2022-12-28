Rogers (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Rogers has been out since late November while dealing with knee and ankle injuries, but he will now have a shot at being activated before the end of the regular season. The tight end has appeared in 10 games this year, reeling in five catches for 64 yards while also rushing for 24 yards on his only carry. Rogers has split time evenly between the offensive unit and special teams and he will likely return to a similar role if activated.