Rogers caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over Indianapolis

The rookie played 36 percent of snaps even with Logan Thomas back in the lineup, and Thomas finished without a target despite leading the team's TEs with 56 percent snap share. John Bates also got a good bit of playing time, 33 percent, and Thomas could take on more work Week 9 against Minnesota after returning from a three-walk absence due to a calf injury this past week. Rogers thus appears unlikely to see more than a target or two, but he's put himself on the map for deeper dynasty leagues at least, earning playing time as an undrafted rookie after playing a different position (QB) in college.