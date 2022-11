Rogers (knee/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Rogers will now miss his first game of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of knee and ankle issues. The 24-year-old has played a complementary role on Washington's offense through the team's first 10 contests, but John Bates and Cole Turner are now slated for additional tight end snaps Sunday in Houston behind starter Logan Thomas.