Kaliakmanis completed 15 of 33 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Colts. He added 16 yards on three carries.

The 2026 seventh-round pick out of Rutgers began the game as the backup to Marcus Mariota with Jayden Daniels (elbow) still out, but Kaliakmanis quickly got pressed into duty for his first NFL action when Mariota injured his knee on a sack in the first quarter and was unable to return. Kaliakmanis didn't play too badly under the circumstances and took some shots down the field, one of which went for a 47-yard touchdown to Treylon Burks in the third quarter, but his inexperience showed as the deficit grew. Daniels is aiming to return to the lineup in Week 5 at home against the Giants, but Kaliakmanis could find himself back in the No. 2 role depending on the severity of Mariota's injury -- and he might be in line for his first career NFL start if Daniels doesn't get cleared.