Ekeler (concussion) rushed three times for 12 yards and caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Ekeler returned from injured reserve to make his first appearance since Week 12. He reprised his role as the change-of-pace option behind Brian Robinson in Washington's backfield. Ekeler finishes the regular season with 77 carries for 367 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 35 catches for 366 yards on 41 targets in 12 appearances. The Commanders will go on the road in the wild-card round against either the Rams or Buccaneers.