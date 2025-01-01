Ekeler (concussion) was a full participant Wednesday in his return to practice.

Full participation improves Ekeler's odds of playing Sunday against the Cowboys, although it's still possible the Commanders hold him out or only give him a small workload. A win this Sunday gives Washington the No. 6 seed and a first-round matchup with the Rams or Buccaneers, while a loss could drop Washington to No. 7 (if Green Bay beats Chicago) and set up a more challenging playoff matchup with the Eagles.