Ekeler (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

Ekeler has been gauged as a limited participant on both of Washington's first two Week 2 reports, but at this stage, head coach Dan Quinn hasn't suggested that the veteran running back is in jeopardy of sitting out Thursday's game against the Packers. Assuming he's available for the primetime matchup, Ekeler should serve as the Commanders' top back on passing downs while also complementing rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt and quarterback Jayden Daniels in the ground attack.