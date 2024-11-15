Ekeler rushed twice for seven yards and secured eight of nine targets for 89 yards in the Commanders' 26-18 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also returned two kickoffs for 59 yards and committed a fumble recovered by Washington.

Ekeler was a non-factor on the ground after back-to-back games with double-digit rush attempts, with Brian Robinson healthy and logging 16 carries. However, Ekeler did finish as the team leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets, with all three components also serving as season highs. Ekeler is likely to be a bit more involved in the ground attack and remain a key complementary target at minimum during a favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 24.