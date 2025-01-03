Ekeler (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Dallas, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Commanders designated Ekeler to return from injured reserve Wednesday, at which point he logged the first of three consecutive full practices. He'll need to be activated from IR on Saturday in order to play in the regular-season finale. If that happens, it'll likely mean reduced workloads for Jeremy McNichols and/or Chris Rodriguez, and it's also possible Ekeler would cut into Brian Robinson's usage.