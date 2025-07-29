Ekeler and Deebo Samuel have been returning kickoffs in practice, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

The new touchback rules last season led to 32.8 percent of kicks being returned, up from 21.8 percent the year before. A second increase is coming -- potentially a much bigger one -- after another rule change this offseason to move touchbacks out to the 35-yard line. Last year, Ekeler handled 19 of Washington's 37 kick returns, averaging 31.3 yards to finish with the third most kick return yardage in the league (594). It's a nice little boost in leagues that count those yards, but in most formats the increased injury risk probably isn't worth a six-point spike every once in a great while, especially if return work is also costing the player a few snaps on offense. That'll likely be Ekeler's reality this season, although he's already off the field plenty in his committee role alongside Brian Robinson in Washington's backfield. Meanwhile, reports from the first week of Washington training camp mention rookie RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt making his own bid for a role.