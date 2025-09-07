Commanders' Austin Ekeler: Nine touches in Week 1 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekeler rushed six times for 26 yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants.
Ekeler finished third on the team in rushing yards and third in receiving yards, working as a secondary option in the offense out of the backfield. Rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the rushing attack with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown while Jeremy McNichols mixed in for 25 yards on four carries, but neither of those running backs had a catch Sunday. Ekeler's likely to play primarily in passing situations, and that role could yield greater dividends in games that require Washington to play catch-up, which may be the case on the road in Week 2 against the Packers on Thursday.
More News
-
Commanders' Austin Ekeler: Resting for Week 1•
-
Commanders' Austin Ekeler: Set to lead backfield?•
-
Commanders' Austin Ekeler: May return kicks again•
-
Commanders' Austin Ekeler: Tough ending to solid season•
-
Commanders' Austin Ekeler: Takes 11 touches for 53 yards•
-
Commanders' Austin Ekeler: Five touches in return from IR•