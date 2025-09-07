Ekeler rushed six times for 26 yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants.

Ekeler finished third on the team in rushing yards and third in receiving yards, working as a secondary option in the offense out of the backfield. Rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the rushing attack with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown while Jeremy McNichols mixed in for 25 yards on four carries, but neither of those running backs had a catch Sunday. Ekeler's likely to play primarily in passing situations, and that role could yield greater dividends in games that require Washington to play catch-up, which may be the case on the road in Week 2 against the Packers on Thursday.