The Commanders officially placed Ekeler (Achilles) on injured reserve Monday.

Ekeler went down while running a route in the flat in the fourth quarter of last Thursday's defeat at Green Bay and quickly was ruled out with an Achilles injury. After undergoing the necessary tests, a torn Achilles was confirmed, thereby wiping out the rest of his 2025 campaign. Rookie seventh-rounder Jacory Croskey-Merritt is expected to take on a good portion of the early-down work out of the Commanders backfield moving forward, but Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez also are on hand for any RB reps that linger.