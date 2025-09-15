Commanders' Austin Ekeler: Officially on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders officially placed Ekeler (Achilles) on injured reserve Monday.
Ekeler went down while running a route in the flat in the fourth quarter of last Thursday's defeat at Green Bay and quickly was ruled out with an Achilles injury. After undergoing the necessary tests, a torn Achilles was confirmed, thereby wiping out the rest of his 2025 campaign. Rookie seventh-rounder Jacory Croskey-Merritt is expected to take on a good portion of the early-down work out of the Commanders backfield moving forward, but Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez also are on hand for any RB reps that linger.
