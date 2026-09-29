Ekeler signed a one-year contract with the Commanders on Tuesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Ekeler will make his return to Washington for a third season, after his 2025 campaign came to an end after just two games due to a torn Achilles tendon. The 31-year-old received full medical clearance in the spring but remained unsigned throughout the preseason and first three weeks of the regular season before Washington added him back to a running-back room that includes Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White and Kaytron Allen. With White having established himself as the Commanders' top pass-catching/change-of-pace option out of the backfield, Ekeler may struggle to carve out a consistent role on offense.