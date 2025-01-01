The Commanders designated Ekeler (concussion) for return from injured reserve Wednesday. the 21-day practice window for Ekeler, who was placed on IR on Nov. 30 due to a concussion.

The transaction opens a 21-day window wherein Ekeler can be evaluated for a return from IR, after the Commanders deactivated him Nov. 30. A decision on Ekeler's status for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cowboys hasn't bene made, but the veteran running back looks like he'll at least be able to get in some practice reps this week. If Ekeler ultimately gets the green light to play this weekend, he would probably be eased back into the mix. Washington also has Brian Robinson, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez on hand to pick up reps out of the backfield in Week 18.