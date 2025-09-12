Ekeler suffered a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Packers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Ekeler suffered a non-contact injury late in the fourth quarter and seemed to be favoring his ankle or foot. He was carted to the locker room shortly after being assisted off the field. The exact nature of the injury is unclear, though Ekeler will presumably undergo tests with details emerging late Thursday or Friday.