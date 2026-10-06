Ekeler turned four carries into 29 yards and added an 11-yard catch on two targets during the Commanders' 30-13 loss to the Colts on Sunday in London.

Ekeler signed with the Commanders on Tuesday and was immediately involved in the offense Sunday due to the absence of Rachaad White (shoulder). Ekeler's 17 offensive snaps were second-most on the Commanders behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt (29) and ahead of rookie Kaytron Allen (12). However, despite logging only four carries, Ekeler's 29 rushing yards were most among Washington's running backs and second on the team behind QB Marcus Mariota (35). Given Ekeler's efficiency in limited touches, he could remain involved in the gameplan for Week 5 against the Giants even if White is cleared to return.