Ekeler finished the 2024 regular season with 77 carries for 367 yards and four touchdowns and 35 catches for 366 yards in 12 games, adding 34 touches for 173 yards in three playoff appearances.

Ekeler mostly played well in the first season of a two-year contract, but he suffered a pair of concussions along the way and then lost a fumble in the NFC Championship Game. His future in Washington is uncertain, as the team can add $3.46 million in cap space by releasing Ekeler this offseason. Regardless of how things play out with the Commanders, his days as a top fantasy asset appear numbered, with Ekeler now trying to continue his career as a backup/passing-down specialist. He'll turn 30 in May.