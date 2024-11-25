Seibert made two of his three field-goal tries and missed both of his two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-26 loss versus Dallas.

Seibert's day at the office in Week 12 was far from ideal overall, but his most impactful mistake was missing an extra-point try that would have tied the game at 27-27 with 21 seconds remaining to play. Instead Washington had to attempt an onside kick, and like salt on a wound, Seibert's kick on that play was returned for a touchdown. He'll be looking to bounce back in Week 13 versus the Titans.