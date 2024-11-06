Seibert (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.
Seibert made both of his field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts in Week 9's win over the Giants, but it now appears he picked up a hip injury in the process. Look for the Commanders to add another kicker to their practice squad or active roster if Seibert misses additional practices later this week.
