Seibert (hip) was downgraded to out Saturday for Sunday's clash against Pittsburgh.

Seibert began the practice week as a non-participant Wednesday but was able to return to limited practices both Thursday and Friday. He entered the weekend deemed questionable to suit up Sunday, but the Commanders ruled him out Saturday. Zane Gonzalez was elevated from Washington's practice squad to kick against the Steelers in Week 10. The Commanders have a quick turnaround after Sunday with a Week 11 Thursday night matchup against Philadelphia, and it's unclear if Seibert will be able to recover in time to kick in that contest.