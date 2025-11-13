Sinnott (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.

Sinnott wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it appears his ankle issue occurred during practice. The second-year pro has an opportunity to see increased receiving work Sunday versus the Dolphins in Madrid, if healthy enough to play, given that wide receivers Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Treylon Burks (finger) have both already been ruled out. That said, across 10 regular-season games so far Sinnott has only tallied three grabs for 31 yards and one touchdown (on three targets), as Zach Ertz remains Washington's clear top tight end.