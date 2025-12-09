Sinnott caught his lone target for an eight-yard gain during Washington's 31-0 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Sinnott played just 13 of 52 offensive snaps (25 percent), but the second-year tight end's role should be larger over the final four games of the regular season after Zach Ertz tore his ACL during Sunday's loss. With Ertz done for the year, Sinnott and John Bates will be the top tight end options on the Commanders' active roster while practice squad member Lawrence Cager provides depth at the position.