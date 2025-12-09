Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Catches lone target in Week 14 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sinnott caught his lone target for an eight-yard gain during Washington's 31-0 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
Sinnott played just 13 of 52 offensive snaps (25 percent), but the second-year tight end's role should be larger over the final four games of the regular season after Zach Ertz tore his ACL during Sunday's loss. With Ertz done for the year, Sinnott and John Bates will be the top tight end options on the Commanders' active roster while practice squad member Lawrence Cager provides depth at the position.
More News
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Cleared for Week 13•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Downgraded to out•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Questionable after Friday's DNP•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Added to injury report•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Nabs second reception of season•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Finishes without a catch•