Sinnott (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The rookie tight end from Kansas State has yet to miss a game this season, catching all three of his targets for 18 yards and one touchdown while playing 195 offensive snaps. He's expected to suit up for the Commanders' divisional matchup against the Cowboys in Week 12 unless he downgrades to a DNP either Thursday or Friday.
