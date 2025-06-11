Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Sinnott is one of the young players who has stood out during the offseason program, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Selected 53rd overall last spring after a standout combine performance, Sinnott was merely Washington's No. 3 TE throughout his rookie season, catching five passes on 311 offensive snaps. He has all the raw physical tools to become a quality NFL starter, but there's no assurance the opportunity comes along this year, as the Commanders re-signed both Zach Ertz and John Bates during the offseason. It at least sounds like Sinnott is making progress in Year 2 and earning more confidence from his coaches.