Sinnott was not targetted during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Eagles.
Sinnott's six snaps on offense Thursday was his lowest of the regular season, and he has failed to see a target in three of his last four games. He appears destined for that kind of workload while working as the Commanders' No. 3 tight end behind Zach Ertz and John Bates.
