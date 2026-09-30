Sinnott (ribs) was estimated as limited in Wednesday's practice.

Sinnott played 34 offensive snaps in the upset win over the Seahawks in Week 3, and now his status is in some question heading into the Commanders' matchup with the Colts in London on Sunday. While Sinnott earned a limited designation Washington, the Commanders merely held a walkthrough. Sinnott's status will particularly bear monitoring the rest of the week, as Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) remains questionable after missing the last two games.