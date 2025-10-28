Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Nabs second reception of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sinnott took the field for 11 of the Commanders' 53 offensive snaps and reeled in his lone target for a 22-yard gain in Monday's 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.
A second-round pick in 2024, Sinnott was lauded for his pass-catching chops coming out of Kansas State but has thus far struggled to carve out a role in his first season and a half in the professional ranks. He came through with one of the Commanders' bigger plays of the night Monday, but a lack of steady playing time will likely continue to hurt Sinnott's chances of making an impact in most weeks. Sinnott is the clear No. 3 tight end in Washington, with his 21 percent share in Week 8 placing him firmly behind Zach Ertz (62 percent) and John Bates (55 percent).
