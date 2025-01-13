Sinnott (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday night's wild-card game against the Buccaneers.
Sinnott went down with a shoulder injury in the first half, exiting the contest as a result. In his absence, Zach Ertz and John Bates will continue to handle the lion's share of the offensive work at tight end.
