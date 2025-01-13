Sinnott (shoulder) returned to action in Sunday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay.
Sinnott suffered a shoulder injury in the first half, but he has now returned to the field to open the second half. He'll continue to operate as the team's No. 3 tight end behind Zach Ertz and John Bates.
