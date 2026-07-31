Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Running more routes in camp

Sinnott has run a wider variety of routes in training camp compared to previous years, though that is also the case for Washington's other tight ends, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

New offensive coordinator David Blough is emphasizing versatility in his tight end room, which includes Sinnott, Chig Okonkwo and John Bates, among others. Okonkwo is expected to get most of the pass-catching opportunities at the position. Sinnott hasn't shown much in that department, as the 2024 second-round pick has just 16 catches through 33 regular-season games.