Sinnott caught all four of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown Thursday in a 24-21 victory against the Giants.

Sinnott gave the Commanders a lead just before halftime when he reeled in a one-yard touchdown from Jaylen Daniels. It was his first TD of the season and the third of his career. Sinnott's four grabs came out of nowhere, as he'd logged just one catch on two targets through his first eight games of the season. He also ranked third among Washington tight ends Thursday with 24 offensive snaps -- behind Chig Okonkwo (41) and John Bates (28) -- so fantasy managers probably don't need to go rushing to the waiver wire to pick him up. With that said, Sinnott may have earned himself more opportunities with Thursday's effort.