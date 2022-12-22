St-Juste (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against San Francisco, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

St-Juste has missed the Commanders' last three games due a sprained ankle, which kept him limited in each practice during Week 16 prep. The 25-year-old appears to have a good chance of returning Saturday, as Washington coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism about the cornerback's participation in practice as well as his chances to suit up against the 49ers, per Selby. If St-Juste ultimately remains sidelined, then expect Bobby McCain, Danny Johnson and Christian Holmes to once again player bigger roles.