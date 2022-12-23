St-Juste (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the 49ers, but he's expected to play, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

St-Juste has been sidelined for three straight games due to a right ankle sprain and was in danger of missing a fourth, but per Keim, the second-year defensive back will be back in the mix against San Francisco. Before the injury, St-Juste totaled 38 tackles, seven pass defenses, one sack and one forced fumble. If he's indeed available Saturday, he'll likely reclaim his starting spot opposite Kendall Fuller, though fantasy mangers are still encouraged to confirm his availability before kickoff.