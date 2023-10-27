St-Juste (thigh) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Despite being limited at practice by a thigh injury Thursday, St-Juste was a full participant at practice Friday and will suit up in Week 8. He should continue to work as one of Washington's top cover corners along with Kendall Fuller versus Philadelphia.
