St-Juste (hamstring) registered one pass defended during Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens.
St-Juste hit the playing field again after sitting out Washington's two previous preseason outings with hamstring tightness. As a result, the 2021 third-round pick figures to be ready for more significant action when the Commanders' season opener against the Jaguars rolls around on Sept. 11.
