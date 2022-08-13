St-Juste did not participate during Friday's preseason game against the Panthers due to hamstring tightness, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

St-Juste's hamstring began to tighten up after practice Thursday, thus causing him to miss the Panthers' preseason opener Saturday. The cornerback's has been pushing for a bigger role in Washington's secondary this offseason, and his next chance to play this preseason will come on Aug. 20 against the Chiefs. In the meantime, backup cornerbacks Christian Holmes, Danny Johnson and Corn Elder should see increased snaps with St-Juste sidelined.