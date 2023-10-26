St-Juste (thigh) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after not having an injury designation Wednesday.
The cornerback's status in Friday's practice will now be something to watch as the Commanders prepare to face the Eagles on Sunday. The third-year pro has started all seven games this season and recorded 35 tackles, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and an interception.
More News
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Good to go vs. Philly•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Working as nickelback•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Returns to practice•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Placed on IR•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Ruled out for Week 18•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Won't play Sunday•