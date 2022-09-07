St-Juste is listed as a starter on Washington's first depth chart of the regular season.

The depth chart is based on a nickel defense, with St-Juste the third cornerback behind experienced starters Kendall Fuller and William Jackson. The 2021 third-round pick started three of his nine games as a rookie and finished the season with 26 tackles and three pass defenses. St-Juste will play most of the defensive snaps if he does indeed lock down the nickelback role, but that probably won't be enough to generate IDP interest if he's not also playing most of the snaps in Washington's 4-3 base looks.