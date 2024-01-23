St-Juste finished 2023 with 67 tackles, 17 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one sack and one interception in 16 games (all starts).
The 2021 third-round pick had a career year from a statistical standpoint but was one of the most picked-on cornerbacks in the league. At least three different stat services placed St-Juste in the bottom six among all players for yards allowed into his coverage, and a new coaching staff in Washington may want him out of the starting lineup for the final season of his rookie contract in 2024.
More News
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Ready for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Upgrades to full work•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Out for Sunday vs. 49ers•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Leaves early with concussion•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Practices Thursday•