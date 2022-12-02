St-Juste (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

St-Juste is now slated to miss a second consecutive week as a result of the ankle injury he sustained in the Week 11 matchup versus Houston. With the second-year cornerback sidelined, Bobby McCain and Christian Holmes should receive added reps this weekend in New York behind usual starter Kendall Fuller.