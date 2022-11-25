St-Juste (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

St-Juste sustained an apparent ankle injury in the Week 11 win over Houston, and he ultimately failed to practice in any capacity prior to Sunday's contest versus Atlanta. With the 25-year-old sidelined, Kendall Fuller, Bobby McCain and Rachad Wildgoose are in line to operate as Washington's top cornerbacks.