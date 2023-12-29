St-Juste (concussion) is out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
St-Juste will miss his first game of the season in Week 17 as he recovers from a concussion. Kendall Fuller (knee) is also out Sunday, leaving rookie second-rounder Quan Martin as perhaps Washington's top option at cornerback.
