St-Juste (concussion) is out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

St-Juste will miss his first game of the season in Week 17 as he recovers from a concussion. Kendall Fuller (knee) is also out Sunday, leaving rookie second-rounder Quan Martin as perhaps Washington's top option at cornerback.

