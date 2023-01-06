Washington placed St-Juste (ankle) on injured reserve Friday.
St-Juste was already ruled out for Week 18 due to an ankle injury, so his move to IR was simply transactional. Washington also sent Saahdiq Charles (concussion) to IR and signed Alex Akingbulu and Benning Potoa'e to the active roster from the practice squad. St-Juste will end the 2022 campaign with 42 tackles, seven pass defenses, two sacks and a forced fumble across 12 appearances.
