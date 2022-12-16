St-Juste (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday night versus the Giants.
St-Juste returned to practice this week after missing the Commanders' last two games with an ankle injury prior to their Week 14 bye week and has a shot at returning to the field Sunday. His status is worth monitoring as the game approaches and if the cornerback is unavailable, Christian Holmes will likely draw another start in Washington's secondary.
