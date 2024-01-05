St-Juste (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Washington's top cornerback was able to practice in full for the second consecutive day and he's set to face the Cowboys in Week 18 after clearing concussion protocol. St-Juste has started all 15 of the games he's appeared in for Washington this season, racking up 63 total tackles, 17 pass deflections and one interception.